KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: War on Women — Woke Medical Charlatans and Man Boob Milk Fantasies. “I am, of course, old enough to remember living in a world where satire and reality weren’t blurry kissing cousins. I could think and say the most absurd things and not have to worry about them maybe becoming true one day. Nowadays, anything one throws out into the universe might go through some sort of David Lynchian mind warp drug trip and end up being manifested in the real world.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.