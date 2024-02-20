KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: War on Women — Woke Medical Charlatans and Man Boob Milk Fantasies. “I am, of course, old enough to remember living in a world where satire and reality weren’t blurry kissing cousins. I could think and say the most absurd things and not have to worry about them maybe becoming true one day. Nowadays, anything one throws out into the universe might go through some sort of David Lynchian mind warp drug trip and end up being manifested in the real world.”