SAUSAGE-MAKING, COLORADO STYLE: Proposal from Democratic leaders ‘completely’ exempts lawmakers from open meeting laws. “Leaders of the Colorado General Assembly, along with several Democratic members, are seeking sweeping exemptions for lawmakers from the state’s open meetings law, which contains guarantees of transparency when officials craft policies.”
