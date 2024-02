EXPERTISE ISN’T WHAT IT USED TO BE:

When people say “experts say” they mean a person like this https://t.co/eEydpIHjFO — Daniel (@growing_daniel) February 16, 2024

And from the replies:

I can tell you exactly why: pic.twitter.com/f0nOqHX1Mv — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 15, 2024

The personal finance expert who put her savings in a shoebox and handed it to a random stranger has an English BA from Columbia.