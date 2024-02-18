DEMAND FEDERAL SUBSIDIES FOR THE PURCHASE AND MAINTENANCE OF SEMIAUTOMATIC HANDGUNS NOW:
So arm the citizens.
Got it.
Thanks. https://t.co/VMGJh7SeUF
— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) February 16, 2024
