February 18, 2024

COME SEE THE ANTISEMITISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Democrats add ‘Hamas amendment’ to Holocaust education bill. “Local antisemites staged an online campaign to flood the state legislature with demands that the Holocaust education bill be watered down to focus on other genocides. Additionally, some wanted students to be taught that Israel commits genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, even though that’s an antisemitic smear.”

Posted at 6:34 pm by Stephen Green