BON VOYAGE: Maggots from rotten fish in overhead bin fall on passenger aboard international Delta flight.

He and the woman called for a flight attendant, but had to wait for the takeoff process to finish. Once they did, the flight attendants opened the storage and several more maggots fell out, Schotte said.

He ended up moving to a new seat five rows back and the woman who was getting rained on by the maggots also moved.

When the flight attendants identified the bag the maggots were coming from, a male passenger claimed it as his, and it was opened.

“When the bag was opened, everyone that was still sitting around that area immediately pinched their nose, because there was clearly a bad smell coming from it,” Schotte said.

Schotte said he overheard the passenger explain that there was fish in his bag.