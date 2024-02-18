WOW: Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan does victory lap after massive banks exit $68 trillion UN climate alliance.

“This is great news because you’re supposed to make investment decisions based on just good common business sense, your fiduciary responsibility to your investors, not based on left-wing woke politics,” Jordan told Fox News Digital in an interview. “So, yeah, this is a win for America, a win for the economy, a win for Americans and investors and, more importantly, it’s a win for freedom.”

“The folks who are involved in these banks are smart people, successful people. They’ve done well. I think deep down they know decisions should be based on the market, on principles of capitalism, not on politics,” he added.

Under Jordan’s leadership, the House Judiciary Committee launched a sprawling investigation into what he dubbed the “climate-obsessed corporate ‘cartel’” in December 2022 as Republicans prepared to take majority control of the chamber. The panel’s main objective has been to probe whether the financial sector, aided by nonprofit activist climate groups, are violating U.S. antitrust laws.