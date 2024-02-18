#RESIST: Truckers Vow to Cut Off Deliveries to NYC in Protest of Trump’s $355 Million Civil-Fraud Ruling.

A trucker and conservative social-media influencer, known as Chicago Ray on X, announced the move Friday night in a video that has garnered 6 million views and 56,000 likes at the time of this writing. In the viral clip, Ray claimed he and some of his colleagues who support Trump will stop delivering loads to New York City once the coming work week begins.

“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I’ve talked to about ten drivers . . . and they’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” he said in the video while driving his truck.

Ray said he wasn’t sure “how far across the country this is” or how many truckers will join in protesting the decision against Trump, “but I’ll tell you what — you f*** around and find out,” he said.

“Our bosses ain’t gonna care if we deny the loads — we’ll just go somewhere else. Do you know how f***ing hard it is to get into New York City with one of these motherf***ers?” the trucker said, referring to his truck. “Man, f*** that.”