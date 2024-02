PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1791:

So arm the citizens.

Got it.

Thanks. https://t.co/VMGJh7SeUF — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) February 16, 2024

As Kevin Williamson wrote in his 2019 book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, “The Bill of Rights ought to be titled ‘A List of Things You Idiots Don’t Get a Vote On, Because They Aren’t Up for Negotiation.’”

Earlier: Charles Cooke: On the Peculiar Coverage of the Kansas City Shooting.