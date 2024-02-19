ROLLING STONE STILL PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1979: Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to ‘Do the Gayest Thing You’ve Ever Seen in Your Life.’
In The Painted Word, Tom Wolfe quoted Andy Warhol as saying, “Nothing is more bourgeois than to be afraid to look bourgeois.” Or as America’s Newspaper of Record notes:
‘I'm Happier than I've Ever Been,’ Says Gender-Nonconforming Celebrity Who Looks Like Her Soul Has Been Sucked Out of Her Eyeballs https://t.co/b2FGMW4e4y pic.twitter.com/UwgXzDS8TX
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 15, 2024