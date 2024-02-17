THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Elderly volunteer, 90, claims she was forced out of MS Society job for asking about pronoun usage.

An elderly California woman claims she was forced to step down from her volunteer position of 60 years after she asked for clarity on the use of pronouns.

Fran Itkoff, the 90-year-old leader of the Lakewood/Long Beach Self-Help Group, was told her organization would no longer be affiliated with the National MS Society after her “failure to abide by our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion guidelines.”

Itkoff, who has won multiple awards for her and her husband’s work with the organization, became confused one day after she saw several people sign their emails and letters with their names along with their chosen pronouns.

“I was confused, I didn’t know what it was, what it meant,” Itkoff told the social media account Libs of TikTok. “I’ve seen it on a couple of letters that had come in after the person’s name they had the pronouns, but I didn’t know what that meant.”

The nonagenarian, however, did not get a clear answer.

“Finally I was talking to her and thought I would ask ‘what does it mean’ and let her tell me,” Itkoff said. “She said that it meant ‘they were all-inclusive,’ which didn’t make sense to me.”