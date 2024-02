THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Washington State Democrats add ‘Hamas amendment’ to Holocaust education bill.

Earlier: The rise and rise of Holocaust envy: “Where once racists accused the Jews of inventing the Holocaust, now the demand is that the Jews share the Holocaust. Yes, the Jews can have remembrance of their genocide, says [Anshel Pfeffer of Haaretz,] but first they must agree to ‘share it’ with other victim groups.”