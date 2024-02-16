NO ONE CAN AFFORD TO BUY, NO ONE CAN AFFORD TO SELL: First-time buyers ‘rate-locked’ out of housing market.
This won’t help: US homebuilding sees biggest drop since April 2020.
NO ONE CAN AFFORD TO BUY, NO ONE CAN AFFORD TO SELL: First-time buyers ‘rate-locked’ out of housing market.
This won’t help: US homebuilding sees biggest drop since April 2020.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.