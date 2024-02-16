UNEXPECTEDLY: Alexei Navalny Dies in Jail – Prison Service.
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died in jail, Russian prison authorities announced Friday.
“The inmate A.A. Navalny started to feel unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness at correctional facility No. 3 on Feb. 16,” the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district prison service said.
“Medical staff arrived immediately, an ambulance was called. None of the resuscitation efforts yielded positive results,” it added.
I’m sure.
Related:
Here is a partial list of Putin critics or opponents who have magically died or been targeted over the last few decades:
Feb 2024- Navalny (was also poisoned in 2020, but survived)
August 2023- Prigozhin (bomb)
Sept 2022- Maganov
Aug 2019- Khangoshvili (shot in Berlin by FSB… https://t.co/fLEufuQ66R
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 16, 2024
Exit quote: “This is only a partial list. It doesn’t include many other rich or influential people that have magically fallen out windows or drowned.”