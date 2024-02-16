UNEXPECTEDLY: Alexei Navalny Dies in Jail – Prison Service.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died in jail, Russian prison authorities announced Friday.

“The inmate A.A. Navalny started to feel unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness at correctional facility No. 3 on Feb. 16,” the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district prison service said.

“Medical staff arrived immediately, an ambulance was called. None of the resuscitation efforts yielded positive results,” it added.