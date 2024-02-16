February 16, 2024

UNEXPECTEDLY: Alexei Navalny Dies in Jail – Prison Service.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died in jail, Russian prison authorities announced Friday.

“The inmate A.A. Navalny started to feel unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness at correctional facility No. 3 on Feb. 16,” the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district prison service said.

“Medical staff arrived immediately, an ambulance was called. None of the resuscitation efforts yielded positive results,” it added.

I’m sure.

Exit quote: “This is only a partial list. It doesn’t include many other rich or influential people that have magically fallen out windows or drowned.”

Posted at 12:46 pm by Stephen Green