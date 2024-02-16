A VERY PUBLIC EDUCATION: SF brings back 8th-grade algebra, admits ‘equity math’ failed.

For years, San Francisco Unified claimed “equity math” was improving minority students’ success rates. The first draft of California’s new math framework cited San Francisco’s successful math reforms as its model. The final version eliminated the call to delay algebra till ninth grade.

Now, the district admits that algebra for none was a flop.

As critics had predicted, forcing students to wait till ninth grade to take algebra has reduced the number of students taking higher-level math courses in high school. Not everyone can go to summer school or take private courses to get on the algebra-to-calculus STEM track.