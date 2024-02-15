MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Get the Beef-Rice Away From My Plate. “‘How is beef rice manufactured?’ I can almost hear you ask with no small amount of trepidation in your voice. Well, when a bull and a rice paddy love each other very much, and are acting within the confines of a non-traditional marriage…”
