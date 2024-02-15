I’M NOT EXACTLY SHOCKED BY ANY OF THIS: Hardly any plastics can be truly recycled, and producers have known for decades. “Moreover, while some local and city recycling programs collect other categories of plastics, they do not fully recycle them. Those other plastics are burned or deposited in landfills, instead. In many cases, chemical additives or coloring make it impossible to recycle the same types of plastic together, while even plastic products that can be legitimately repurposed degrade in quality over time, and the cost of the process is more than that of producing entirely new plastic.”