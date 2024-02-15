EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Retail sales tumbled 0.8% in January, much more than expected. “Federal Reserve officials have said they are satisfied enough with the prospects for both inflation falling and growth holding steady that the rate-hiking cycle begun in March 2022 is likely over. But they are watching the data closely, with most saying that they will need more evidence that inflation is on a sustainable path back to the central bank’s 2% goal before starting to cut.”