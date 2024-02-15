IS THERE ANYTHING TOO ABSURD FOR 2024? Manchin/Romney ’24? That’s the Ticket! “On November 9, Joe Manchin was asked to remove himself from consideration for reelection to the Senate. That request came from his voters. Deep down, he knew they were right, but he also knew that someday he would return to political office. With nowhere else to go, he looked across the aisle at his friend, Mitt Romney. Several weeks earlier, Romney’s voters had thrown HIM off the 2024 Senate ticket, requesting that HE never run again. Can two unloved politicians share a presidential ticket without driving the rest of us crazy?”