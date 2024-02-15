IT’S OFFICIAL: Everybody Knows Biden’s Brain Is Pudding. “I probably shouldn’t use language better suited to an elementary school playground when discussing the mental fitness of The Most Powerful Man in the World™, but after four years of telling people exactly what they’re finally admitting, that kind of language is about all I have left.”
