PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Ocasio-Cortez says Trump win would result in ‘grave impacts’ on democracy.

—The Hill, yesterday.

Yes, who knows what level of government force he would use to coerce people to his whims? Oh wait:

“[T]he Green New Deal would mean big changes. But how big? And how would those changes be made? Steve Inskeep, a journalist at NPR and host of the Morning Edition program, asked AOC if her plan requires ‘massive government intervention.’ ‘It does. It does. Yeah. I have no problem saying that,’ she responded, according to the transcript.”

—”44 Things You Should Know about the Green New Deal,” the Foundation for Economic Education, May 24th, 2019.

And what would Sandy’s massive government intervention have entailed in 2019? The 10 Most Insane Requirements Of The Green New Deal. Banning cars? Check! Banning planes? Check! Gutting every building in America? Check! Banning farting cows? But of course!