DETAILS BEGIN TO TRICKLE OUT: Chiefs Super Bowl celebration shooting believed to have stemmed from personal dispute, law enforcement officials say.
Wednesday’s mass shooting that left at least one dead and 30 injured in Kansas City is believed to have been the result of a personal dispute in the area, and not an attack on the celebration itself, according to several law enforcement officials.
One of those officials said the three people currently in custody are all believed to have been involved in the dispute, and that initially, 10 people were questioned. The status of the other seven who were questioned is unclear.
Kansas City Police and city officials will update the investigation during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time.
In the meantime: A married mom of 2 was killed at the Chiefs parade. Why won’t the media or police reveal the IDs of the accused shooters?
This is par for the course when a black teen (or a trans person who hates Christians) is a mass shooter.
And I guess I wouldn’t be upset if the standard was the same – if everyone expected it to be days before we get IDs so we don’t slander someone who might be innocent.
But we all know what happens when a random white guy is the shooter (bonus points if he voted Republican).
The narrative doesn’t write itself, you know. Otherwise:
Regarding that last item: Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending.
