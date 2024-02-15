DETAILS BEGIN TO TRICKLE OUT: Chiefs Super Bowl celebration shooting believed to have stemmed from personal dispute, law enforcement officials say.

Wednesday’s mass shooting that left at least one dead and 30 injured in Kansas City is believed to have been the result of a personal dispute in the area, and not an attack on the celebration itself, according to several law enforcement officials.

One of those officials said the three people currently in custody are all believed to have been involved in the dispute, and that initially, 10 people were questioned. The status of the other seven who were questioned is unclear.

Kansas City Police and city officials will update the investigation during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time.