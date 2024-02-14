OH DEAR GOD, MAYBE JUSTICE HOLMES WAS RIGHT: Ok, have a look at Buck v. Bell (“Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”) Why such a statement you’d ask. This. OMFG:

“Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide Huma Abedin, 47, reveals she is dating George Soros’ billionaire playboy son Alex, 38 – as pair take their romance public during Valentine’s Day date in Paris”

And to modernize the issue, remember the warning from my favorite Australian drinking buddy, Tim Blair:

Blair’s Law: “the ongoing process by which the world’s multiple idiocies are becoming one giant, useless force.”

I got nuthin’.