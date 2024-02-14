WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG? Notorious race faker Rachel Dolezal loses elementary school teaching job after district learns about her OnlyFans posts: officials.

Infamous race faker and former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal lost her job teaching at an Arizona elementary school after the district learned about her OnlyFans account, school officials said.

Dolezal, who is going by Nkechi Diallo, came under fire on Tuesday following reports that the Catalina Foothills School District teacher had an OnlyFans page listed on her public social media account that appeared to be operated by her, News4 Tucson reports.

Dolezal was allegedly making $19 an hour in her teaching job, while also selling content on OnlyFans for $9.99 a month.

Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni & community relations, said in a statement that Diallo’s “posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy”

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Farbarik added. “She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”