AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Domestic Extremists All Helpfully Label Themselves For FBI https://t.co/olXlO0shRN pic.twitter.com/jQvfRWn1UO
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 14, 2024
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Domestic Extremists All Helpfully Label Themselves For FBI https://t.co/olXlO0shRN pic.twitter.com/jQvfRWn1UO
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 14, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.