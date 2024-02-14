21st CENTURY HEADLINES: ‘Serious national security threat’ is ‘Russia wanting to put a nuclear weapon in space’: Biden urged to declassify all materials after ominous warning from top Republican Mike Turner.

When Biden announced his run for the presidency in 1988, he read from a speech that contained the following passage:

There are risks we must take in foreign policy and national security if we are going to shape our children’s world. America can not retreat from the world. We can not succumb to the isolationist instincts of those who would put up trade walls to keep out the world, or others who would pull a Star Wars cover over our heads – a modern “Maginot Line” – ravaging our economic capital, nuclearizing the heavens, and yielding the fate of our children’s world to the malfunction of the computer, Like it or not, our only choice is to compete and prosper in the world beyond our shores.

In 2024, Sundown Joe probably doesn’t remember reading that, and he’s likely too far gone for his worldview to have advanced much beyond it.