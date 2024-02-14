MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: Meet the New Air Force, Same As the Old Air Force (Except Not Really). “The United States Air Force is about to fly into strange and uncharted territory with a bomber fleet that is part older than I am, part bleeding edge, more capable than ever — and still too small.”
