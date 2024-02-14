HOLIDAYS IN HELL: Fake Mexico tour agency accused of chopping people up with machetes. “The suspects operated a call center in which they offered sports equipment and tour packages to tourists, but then failed to deliver them. On the second floor they had a complex operation in which drug deals were allegedly made over the phone and delivered by motorcycle.”
