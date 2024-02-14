OOPS: Iran Gas Pipelines Explode in Act of Sabotage, Officials Say.

Iranian officials said two explosions struck natural-gas pipelines in the country early Wednesday, calling the blasts a terrorist attack, which comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Sabotage caused the blasts, which ruptured gas pipelines in the provinces of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari and Fars, disrupting supply in parts of the country, according to the Iranian oil ministry’s official Shana news service. The pipelines are part of the country’s gas supply grid, taking gas from Asaluyeh, a hub for Iran’s offshore South Pars gas field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions on Wednesday. Arab separatists in southwestern Iran have claimed attacks against oil pipelines in the past, but rarely in other areas. Accidents occur regularly in Iran’s industry, which is struggling from poor infrastructure and maintenance after decades of mismanagement and sanctions.

The damage on Wednesday was limited and supply disruptions were contained by diverting gas from other provinces to the affected areas, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, according to state media. He said the supply was stable and the repair work would be completed soon.