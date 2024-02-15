CHRISTIAN TOTO: The Left Slams Jon Stewart for Mocking ‘Elderly’ Joe Biden.

“The Daily Show” star retired from his faux anchor seat in 2015, a time before his party embraced too many extremes to tally. We can start with open borders and name check Defund the Police for a sampler of uncorked thinking.

That version of Stewart leaned to the Left, and hard, but he saved some energy for mocking his fellow Democrats.

Occasionally.

That’s no longer acceptable to the modern Left, and he learned that lesson the hard way.

Twice.