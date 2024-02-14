CHRIS QUEEN: A Lesson in Perseverance for Conservatives.

Anyone who has spent much time around Athens, Ga., has seen Michael Davenport at work. He sets up in various places around town with his easel and canvases and creates his art. A donation bucket sits nearby, and people stop to watch him work and drop money in the bucket.

What’s unusual about Davenport? He has no arms, and he “paints” with his mouth, using markers as his medium. When he was 13, Davenport lost his arms in an electrical accident, but instead of wallowing in his plight, he took art classes as a teenager and didn’t look back.

Living and working in a college town with a rabid fanbase, Davenport’s milieu is Georgia Bulldogs artwork. Most of his pieces portray the classic Georgia Bulldogs logo or Uga, the beloved English bulldog mascot, although his Instagram page shows Atlanta Falcons and (gasp!) Alabama Crimson Tide canvases.

Davenport has been homeless, and robbers have attacked him twice over the past several years. The community has rallied around him with donation campaigns, and adversity hasn’t dampened his spirit.