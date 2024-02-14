NOW OUT: Full-Time: Work and the Meaning of Life . #CommissionEarned I just read the book this week; it is good and makes some interesting points. One is that the labor participation rate for those 16-24 has decreased steadily. One reason is that student loans are now being used as a source of spending money and bill support in lieu of working; 30 percent of borrowers in 2011 thought this to be true. I guess after seeing how the government borrows like there is no tomorrow, it doesn’t seem like a bad idea. And of course, with student loan forgiveness, this trend will get worse.