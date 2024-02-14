THE NEW SPACE RACE: Future military target-tracking satellites to be operated by U.S. Space Force. “This network of satellites, known as Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI), is being developed by the National Reconnaissance Office in partnership with the Space Force. These sensors in space would give commanders on the ground persistent video-like surveillance capabilities that in the past were provided by aircraft such as the U.S. Air Force’s Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS).”

Harder to shoot down, too.