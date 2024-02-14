WHO ARE YOU GOING TO BELIEVE? ME, OR YOUR LYING EYES? The problem with gaslighting is that in such a noisy media environment, the lies just keep emotionally-invested people inside their “safety bubble.”

Just The News does a deep-dive into the nonsense narrative that “there’s no evidence” regarding POTUS and his son’s businesses. I’m neither a psychologist nor a mind-reader, but there’s a point where I just have to wonder if Biden’s defenders actually believe this nonsense. The detailed news report includes sworn testimony and investigative documents proving that:

“To date, congressional investigators have confirmed that Joe Biden met with the following foreign associates alongside his son between 2013 and 2017: Ye Jianming, Chairman of CEFC China Energy; Jonathan Li, another Chinese businessman and a principal of Bohai Capital who created a joint venture with Hunter Biden;Vadim Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings who paid Hunter Biden and Archer millions to serve on its board; Yelena Baturina, a Russian oligarch and real estate investor who paid millions to a firm associated with Hunter Biden’s partners; and Kenes Rakishev & Karim Massimov, a Kazakhstani oligarch and former prime minster, respectively.” (Emphasis added).

The Washington Post created an online clip reel showing Biden repeating the lie over and over and over. Some Dems have tried to move the goalposts, saying even if Biden lied, “So what? Nobody did anything wrong.”

As to Joe Biden himself, that’s not what “elderly well-meaning people with memory issues” do…unless perhaps they are so out of it, the Constanza Rule applies.