SHE MUST BE HIGH: Rep. Barbara Lee Wants the Minimum Wage HOW HIGH? “The weakness of being a critic of the minimum wage is that we make a dry, factual kind of sense that puts people to sleep. I caught a couple of you nodding off when I got to the part about the actual minimum wage being zero. Compare that to the He-Man Master of the Universe strength of literally any nitwit know-nothing shouting, ‘FREE MONEY!’ like that late-night TV pitch guy with the dollar signs all over his jacket.”