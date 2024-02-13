THE STUPID PARTY CRASHES AGAIN: Tom Suozzi Defeats Mazi Pilip in NY-03 Special Election, Flipping Seat Back to the Dems. “Suozzi reclaims the seat he left to run for governor in 2022. After losing to Suozzi in 2020, Republican George Santos won the seat by seven-and-a-half points over Democrat Robert Zimmerman in 2022. Santos’ tenure was controversial, from revelations regarding his ’embellished’ resume to his multiple federal indictments, which ultimately led to his expulsion from Congress in December.”