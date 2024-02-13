HOW IT STARTED: California Government Has Now Banned Travel to 26 States.
—Fodor’s Travel, July 18th, 2023.
How it’s going: LAT survey: Half of Republicans believe California ‘not really American.’
—KTLA 5, today.
