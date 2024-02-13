JUST ANOTHER UPSIDE OF GLOBAL WARMING: Our luscious blue Earth used to be a frozen snowball.

Imagine a time when your favorite character in the Disney movie “Frozen” roamed the Earth — many millions of years ago, scientists say the picture in your mind was a reality. However, like Olaf probably wasn’t traversing that icy ancient Earth, Elsa wasn’t the one responsible for making our planet a big snowball in the first place. Nope, it was the great Mother Nature.

As hard as it might be to think that, at one point, Earth was a bright white bundle of ice and snow, research from a group of scientists from Australia offers pretty concrete evidence of this idea. Moreover, the team might’ve even uncovered how exactly the situation arose. “Imagine the Earth almost completely frozen over,” Dr. Adriana Dutkiewicz, Australian Research Council (ARC) Future Fellow and professor at the University of Sydney said in a statement.”That’s just what happened about 700 million years ago; the planet was blanketed in ice from poles to equator and temperatures plunged.

“However, just what caused this has been an open question.”