YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: Why People Hate The Media. “With layoffs left and left across America’s newsrooms, there’s lots of hand-wringing over the state of newspapers and ‘journalism’ these days. Notably absent from these laments are any mention of leftism, wokeness, or the naked contempt today’s MSM journalists display again and again for ordinary Americans. Indeed, it’s such a long running theme on this blog that I had to wade through years of Media Watch-tagged posts to find one of the many specific takedowns of that contempt…”