YEAH, NO: Descendants of slaves who helped build SLU ask for $70B in compensation.

In an effort to pressure St. Louis University officials to honor and support the descendants of slaves who helped build the campus, civil rights attorney Areva Martin on Thursday announced $70 billion in reparations owed to them.

With access to economists and researchers, Martin said SLU had not disclosed the monetary value of the enslaved labor for the descendants into today’s money.

An estimated $365 million in unpaid labor was announced, and with added interest over time, amounts to $70 billion, according to Malveaux.

The number was based on labor done 24 hours per day, 365 days per year for 70 enslaved people from 1823-1865, she said.

“The calculations that we came up with and the method that we used are time-honored methods,” Malveaux said.