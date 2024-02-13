WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT?
Shot:
FLASHBACK: Joe Biden previously said “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”
Today it’s reported that Biden met with the chairman of the Chinese energy firm Hunter sought to create a joint venture with at the Four Seasons.pic.twitter.com/mTsD5XItMI
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 13, 2024
Chaser:
And here it is: the “H to Zang” letter from March 22, 2016. Was an attachment on Hunter Biden’s laptop previously inaccessible, but now it has been produced to the House Judiciary Committee by Hunter ex-partner Rob Walker. Shows the relationship with CEFC began during Joe Biden’s… https://t.co/4Xt7VjR0H3
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 13, 2024