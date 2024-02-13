ONCE UNLEASHED, INFLATION IS DIFFICULT AND PAINFUL TO CONTAIN: Consumer prices rise 3.1% in January, defying forecasts for a faster slowdown. “Both measures were higher compared to economist forecasts of a 0.2% month-over-month increase and a 2.9% annual increase, according to data from Bloomberg.”
