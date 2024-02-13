MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Biden’s Latest Racially Tinged Cringe-Fest Is Just Too Much. “What’s a sure way for Presidentish Joe Biden to win back black voters? Buy ’em some fried chicken, talk some basketball, and then post the cringeworthy video on YouTube for the whole world to see.”
