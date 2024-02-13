ROBERT SPENCER: Hamas Member Reveals That Organization’s Goal Is Not Just to Free ‘Palestine.’ “Leftists who are expressing their support for Hamas and hatred for Israel these days are likely neither to know nor care that Hamas has these aspirations, as they simply cannot imagine a world in which their Muslim allies would turn against them.”
