KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: If Only We Could Deport Biden and Mayorkas for Their Border Debacle. “The real problem, of course, is that the idiot Dems and their squish Republican pals don’t view the crush at the border as invasion, despite the fact that it clearly is. For most of the last three years, they’ve been pretending that there are no real problems and have repeatedly assured the American people that the southern border is secure.”