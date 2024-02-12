“ONE CHILD POLICY” IS BECOMING AN ASPIRATION INSTEAD OF A LIMIT: You Won’t Believe What Country Will Overtake China in Population. “Each generation in China will be about half the size of the preceding generation. What that means down the road shocked even me, and I’ve been following this story for years.”
