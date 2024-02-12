HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY: Cocoa prices surge to all-time highs as bad weather hurts West Africa crop yield. “Hershey CEO Michele Buck said Thursday that the chocolate maker’s earnings growth will be flat this year due to historically high cocoa prices. Hershey reported fourth quarter net income of $349 million, a nearly 12% decrease compared to the year-ago period.”
