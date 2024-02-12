BRAVE SIR ROBIN: ‘Antiracist Baby’ Author Kendi Refuses To Debate Matt Walsh After Viral Exchange On Slavery. “Kendi, who gained prominence after George Floyd died in 2020, developed a career pushing Critical Race Theory through books and speaking engagements. In 2021, the MacArthur Foundation announced that Kendi would receive a $625,000 five-year grant for research. Kendi, who says that America is systemically racist, often charges steep fees for speaking engagements.”