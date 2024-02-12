ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Joel Osteen Houston Megachurch shooting: What we know about woman who walked in with child and started firing. “The shooter used an AR-15 that had ‘Free Palestine’ written on it, according to a federal law enforcement source. Investigators are trying to sort out whether she was politically motivated or a disturbed individual, the source said.”
According to Andy Ngo, “She has been named as Genesse I. Moreno and her social media shows a history of leftist politics.”
Update: The deceased Houston mega church shooter had “Free Palestine” on the semi-automatic rifle she used in the attack, according to federal law enforcement speaking to media. She has been named as Genesse I. Moreno and her social media shows a history of leftist politics. https://t.co/0FX2B0omPy pic.twitter.com/IjKAK80702
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 12, 2024