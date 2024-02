DON’T BE EVIL: Why Is Google Selling Adwords For Snuff Films?

A comedy group called Three Dead Trolls in a Baggie had a skit about why you should keep your parents off the Internet. “I want to find out if latex paint bonds to stucco. I guess I’ll search for ‘Latex Bondage.’”

“Uh, you don’t want to do that!”

I just had one of those moments.